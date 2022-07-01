企業ディレクトリ
Avantax Wealth Management
    Avantax® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by a network of approximately 3,600 independent Avantax Financial Professionals (as of June 30, 2021), to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. Avantax is part of the wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which had a collective $88 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021. Avantax is ranked 13th among independent broker-dealer firms, based on Avantax total revenue as of Dec. 31, 2020 (Source: Financial Planning magazine’s IBD Elite 2021, which ranked the top 46 independent broker-dealers based on annual revenue. Avantax reported total revenue of $546.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020). Want to find out more about Avantax and our multiple affiliation models for Financial Professionals, tax pros and accounting firms?

    avantax.com
    1983
    400
    $50M-$100M
