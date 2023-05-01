企業一覧
Autogrid
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    AutoGrid develops software applications for managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in real-time and at scale. Their suite of flexibility management applications enables utilities, energy service providers, and renewable energy project developers to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy. AutoGrid has contracts with over 35 leading energy companies worldwide, including Xcel Energy, National Grid, and E.ON. Their software is used by major energy companies to improve operations, integrate renewables, and engage customers. AutoGrid has won numerous industry awards and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    http://www.auto-grid.com
    ウェブサイト
    2011
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

