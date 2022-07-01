企業一覧
Atlantic Capital Bank
    会社概要

    Atlantic Capital Bank, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is a commercial bank that serves middle market and emerging growth companies, private banking clients, and top-tier real estate developers. Atlantic Capital Bank is focused on helping clients succeed in today's market. By strategically combining the best aspects of both large global banks and smaller community banks, we offer our clients the expertise, capabilities and lending power of a larger financial institution, as well as the hands-on service often only found at smaller banks. Each of our bankers has, on average, 25 years of experience in the banking industry. This expertise, combined with a passion for service and a deep understanding of our clients unique needs, is what makes us different.Atlantic Capital Bank isn't just a financial institution, it is a place where clients go to find smart solutions - and where they stay because they find trusted advisors. Atlantic Capital Bank: Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

    http://www.atlanticcapitalbank.com
    1999
    270
    $10M-$50M
