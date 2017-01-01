企業一覧
Astor & Sanders
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Astor & Sandersについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Astor & Sanders Corporation pioneers federal digital evolution with trusted, secure IT solutions engineered for mission-critical environments. We seamlessly blend application development, modernization, and cloud integration with advanced data analytics and AI capabilities. Our comprehensive services include robust network engineering, proactive cybersecurity, and specialized mission support—all delivered by experts who understand government complexities. Astor transforms federal technology challenges into strategic advantages, enabling agencies to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest security standards.

    astor-sanders.com
    ウェブサイト
    2000
    設立年
    81
    従業員数
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Astor & Sandersの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース