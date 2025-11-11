企業一覧
Aston
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

  • Moscow Metro Area

Aston バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Moscow Metro Area）

Astonのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Moscow Metro Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりRUB 2.69Mです。 Astonの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025

年収中央値
Aston
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年収総額
RUB 2.69M
レベル
Middle
基本給
RUB 2.69M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
ボーナス
RUB 0
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
2-4 年
キャリアレベルとは Aston?
最新の給与投稿
給与情報が見つかりません
よくある質問

Aston in Moscow Metro Areaのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬RUB 3,269,962です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Astonのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Moscow Metro Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はRUB 2,694,384です。

