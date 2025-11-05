企業一覧
Aston
Aston ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Moscow Metro Area）

Astonのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Moscow Metro Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりRUB 877Kです。 Astonの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年収総額
RUB 877K
レベル
L3
基本給
RUB 877K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
ボーナス
RUB 0
在籍年数
0-1 年
経験年数
0-1 年
追加報酬

よくある質問

Aston in Moscow Metro Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬RUB 3,217,396です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Astonのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Moscow Metro Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はRUB 876,727です。

