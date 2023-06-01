企業一覧
Assuaged
    Assuaged Foundation is a non-profit organization that offers an online internship program to upskill minority-based college students with the help of affluent celebrity mentors. They use a plant-based vegan educational platform and public health advocacy to aid in student skill-building. Their goal is to advance the nation's Public Health system to combat the global burden of chronic disease. They are inclusive of all people and prioritize collective care and optimal well-being for everyone. Join their team of students for a valuable educational internship.

    https://assuaged.com
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
