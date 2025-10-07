ArmのASIC Engineer報酬 in Greater Austin AreaはGraduate Hardware Engineerのyearあたり$168KからPrincipal Hardware Engineerのyearあたり$382Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Austin Areaパッケージ総額は$315Kです。 Armの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$168K
$132K
$23.5K
$12.5K
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$194K
$152K
$27.4K
$14.6K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$268K
$187K
$60.5K
$21K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Armでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)