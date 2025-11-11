Appianのフルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DCはSoftware Engineer 1のyearあたり$121KからSoftware Engineer 2のyearあたり$155Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DCパッケージ総額は$130Kです。 Appianの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
$121K
$113K
$356
$7.7K
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$141K
$3.8K
$10.7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Appianでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)