Appianのフルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineer 2でyearあたり₹2.76Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹2.76Mです。 Appianの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Appianでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)