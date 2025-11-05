企業一覧
Apna
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Apna ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Apnaのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹4.17Mです。 Apnaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Apna
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年収総額
₹4.17M
レベル
L2
基本給
₹4.17M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
ボーナス
₹0
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
2-4 年
キャリアレベルとは Apna?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
インターンシップ給与

よくある質問

Apna in Greater Bengaluruのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹6,419,167です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Apnaのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Bengaluruで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹3,744,376です。

その他のリソース