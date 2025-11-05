ANZのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはJunior Software Engineerのyearあたり₹1.8MからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり₹3.46Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.79Mです。 ANZの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
