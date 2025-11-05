企業一覧
ANZ
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

ANZ ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

ANZのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater BengaluruはJunior Software Engineerのyearあたり₹1.8MからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり₹3.46Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹1.79Mです。 ANZの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Junior Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する
キャリアレベルとは ANZ?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

デブオプスエンジニア

サイトリライアビリティエンジニア

よくある質問

ANZ in Greater Bengaluruのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹3,964,234です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ANZのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Bengaluruで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹1,788,521です。

注目の求人

    ANZの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース