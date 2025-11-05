企業一覧
ANYbotics ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Zurich Area）

ANYboticsのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Zurich Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりCHF 87.4Kです。 ANYboticsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

年収中央値
company icon
ANYbotics
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
年収総額
CHF 87.4K
レベル
L2
基本給
CHF 87.4K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
ボーナス
CHF 0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
3 年
よくある質問

ANYbotics in Greater Zurich Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CHF 95,058です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ANYboticsのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Zurich Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCHF 87,351です。

