企業一覧
Anthropic
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Anthropic バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （San Francisco Bay Area）

Anthropicのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり$640KからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり$578Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$570Kです。 Anthropicの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Anthropicでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Anthropic in San Francisco Bay Areaのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$710,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Anthropicのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in San Francisco Bay Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$570,000です。

注目の求人

    Anthropicの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース