Anthem
Anthem 給与

Anthemの給与範囲は、低い方の端で情報技術者（IT）のの年間総報酬で$84,575から、高い方の端でデータサイエンスマネージャーので$208,740までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Anthem. 最終更新日： 8/21/2025

$160K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $117K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $110K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $201K

データサイエンスマネージャー
$209K
データサイエンティスト
Median $145K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$88.4K
情報技術者（IT）
$84.6K
プロダクトデザイナー
$136K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $148K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$159K
よくある質問

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Anthem คือ データサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $208,740 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Anthem คือ $140,338

