Ansysのメカニカルエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはP2のyearあたり$111KからP5のyearあたり$284Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$165Kです。 Ansysの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
Ansysでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.