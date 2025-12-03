Ansys インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT） 給与

Ansysのインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）総報酬の平均はyearあたり$105Kから$150Kの範囲です。 Ansysの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
平均総報酬
Ansysでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
