Angiのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder AreaはL1のyearあたり$143KからL4のyearあたり$252Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Areaパッケージ総額は$183Kです。 Angiの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Angiでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (25.00% 年次)