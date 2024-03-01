企業一覧
Anchin
    • 会社概要

    Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately-held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected “best of” lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness.

    anchin.com
    ウェブサイト
    1923
    設立年
    569
    従業員数
    本社所在地

