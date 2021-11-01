企業ディレクトリ
Amplify
Amplify 給与

Amplifyの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$73,500から、高い方の端で採用担当者ので$160,800までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Amplify. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $135K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $135K
UXリサーチャー
Median $95K

カスタマーサービス
$73.5K
データアナリスト
$115K
情報技術者（IT）
$131K
マーケティング
$129K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $110K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$133K
採用担当者
$161K
よくある質問

Amplifyで報告された最高給の職種は採用担当者 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$160,800です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Amplifyで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$130,117です。

