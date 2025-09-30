Amgenのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater Los Angeles AreaはL3のyearあたり$96.7KからL6のyearあたり$218Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Los Angeles Areaパッケージ総額は$139Kです。 Amgenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L3
$96.7K
$91.5K
$0
$5.2K
L4
$126K
$116K
$2.7K
$7.8K
L5
$164K
$137K
$8.1K
$19K
L6
$218K
$182K
$7.5K
$28.5K
0%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
34%
年 4
Amgenでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
0% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (0.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
34% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (34.00% 年次)