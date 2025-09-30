企業一覧
Amgen
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Amgen データサイエンティスト 給与 （Greater Los Angeles Area）

Amgenのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater Los Angeles AreaはL3のyearあたり$96.7KからL6のyearあたり$218Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Los Angeles Areaパッケージ総額は$139Kです。 Amgenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L3
$96.7K
$91.5K
$0
$5.2K
L4
$126K
$116K
$2.7K
$7.8K
L5
$164K
$137K
$8.1K
$19K
L6
$218K
$182K
$7.5K
$28.5K
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

0%

1

33%

2

33%

3

34%

4

株式種別
RSU

Amgenでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 0% 権利確定時期： 1st- (0.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.00% 年次)

  • 34% 権利確定時期： 4th- (34.00% 年次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの データサイエンティスト オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Amgen in Greater Los Angeles Areaのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$218,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Amgenのデータサイエンティスト職種 in Greater Los Angeles Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$143,000です。

注目の求人

    Amgenの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Illumina
  • Guidewire Software
  • Dexcom
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース