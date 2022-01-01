企業一覧
American Tower
American Tower 給与

American Towerの給与は下位のプロジェクトマネージャーの年間総報酬$34,053から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$222,408の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています American Tower. 最終更新日： 9/11/2025

$160K

ハードウェアエンジニア
$106K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$34.1K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$199K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$222K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

American Towerでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

よくある質問

American Towerで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$222,408です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
American Towerで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$152,263です。

