企業一覧
Ambrx
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Ambrxについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Ambrx Biopharma is a clinical-stage biologics company that develops precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates and multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. Ambrx Biopharma has collaborations with several companies and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

    http://www.ambrx.com
    ウェブサイト
    2003
    設立年
    81
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Ambrxの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース