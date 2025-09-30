Alteryxのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり$177KからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり$256Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$199Kです。 Alteryxの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$141K
$24.7K
$11.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$219K
$170K
$28.9K
$20.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
Alteryxでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.40% 年次)