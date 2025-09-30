Alteryxのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater BengaluruはAssociate Software Engineerのyearあたり₹2.29MからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり₹7.04Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹4.23Mです。 Alteryxの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
Alteryxでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.40% 年次)