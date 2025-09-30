企業一覧
Alteryx
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Alteryx ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Alteryxのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater BengaluruはAssociate Software Engineerのyearあたり₹2.29MからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり₹7.04Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹4.23Mです。 Alteryxの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
表示 2 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較

₹13.95M

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Alteryxでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.40% 年次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ソフトウェアエンジニア ที่ Alteryx in Greater Bengaluru อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹7,879,187 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Alteryx สำหรับตำแหน่ง ソフトウェアエンジニア in Greater Bengaluru คือ ₹3,914,353

注目の求人

    Alteryxの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース