Alteryx
Alteryx ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Alteryxのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはAssociate Software Engineerのyearあたり₹2.27MからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり₹7.01Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹4.21Mです。 Alteryxの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/28/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
最新の給与投稿
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Alteryxでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.40% 年次)



よくある質問

Alteryx in Indiaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹7,840,136です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Alteryxのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹4,137,395です。

