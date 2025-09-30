Allstateのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Pune Metropolitan RegionはB2でyearあたり₹2.19Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Pune Metropolitan Regionパッケージ総額は₹3.11Mです。 Allstateの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
A1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹162K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
