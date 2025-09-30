企業一覧
Allstate
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Pune Metropolitan Region

Allstate ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Pune Metropolitan Region）

Allstateのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Pune Metropolitan RegionはB2でyearあたり₹2.19Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Pune Metropolitan Regionパッケージ総額は₹3.11Mです。 Allstateの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
A1
(エントリーレベル)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹162K
₹13.95M

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
キャリアレベルとは Allstate?

含まれる職種

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Allstate in Pune Metropolitan Regionのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹4,358,081です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Allstateのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Pune Metropolitan Regionで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹3,114,777です。

