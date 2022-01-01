企業ディレクトリ
AlixPartners
AlixPartners 給与

AlixPartnersの給与範囲は、低い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストのの年間総報酬で$84,619から、高い方の端でマネジメントコンサルタントので$435,750までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 AlixPartners. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

マネジメントコンサルタント
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
ビジネスアナリスト
$432K
ビジネス開発
$413K

データサイエンティスト
$101K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$84.6K
人事
$199K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$176K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$191K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$221K
よくある質問

AlixPartnersで報告された最高給の職種はマネジメントコンサルタント at the Director levelで、年間総報酬は$435,750です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
AlixPartnersで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$210,050です。

