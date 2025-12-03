Alarm.comのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineer Iのyearあたり$114KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり$179Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$148Kです。 Alarm.comの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)
0%
年 1
40%
年 2
0%
年 3
40%
年 4
20%
年 5
Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
0% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (NaN% 期間あたり)
40% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (40.00% 年次)
0% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (NaN% 期間あたり)
40% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (40.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.