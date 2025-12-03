企業一覧
Alarm.com
  • 給与
  • プロダクトマネージャー

  • 全プロダクトマネージャー給与

Alarm.com プロダクトマネージャー 給与

Alarm.comのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはProduct Manager Iのyearあたり$108KからProduct Manager IIのyearあたり$127Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$120Kです。 Alarm.comの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
報酬追加レベル比較

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
RSU

Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (20.00% 年次)

0%

1

40%

2

0%

3

40%

4

20%

5

株式種別
RSU

Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 0% 権利確定時期： 1st- (NaN% 期間あたり)

  • 40% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (40.00% 年次)

  • 0% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (NaN% 期間あたり)

  • 40% 権利確定時期： 4th- (40.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (20.00% 年次)



よくある質問

Alarm.com in United Statesのプロダクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$134,250です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Alarm.comのプロダクトマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$120,000です。

その他のリソース

