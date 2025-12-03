Alarm.comのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはProduct Manager Iのyearあたり$108KからProduct Manager IIのyearあたり$127Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$120Kです。 Alarm.comの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)
0%
年 1
40%
年 2
0%
年 3
40%
年 4
20%
年 5
Alarm.comでは、RSUsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
0% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (NaN% 期間あたり)
40% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (40.00% 年次)
0% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (NaN% 期間あたり)
40% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (40.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.