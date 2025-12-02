企業一覧
Akveo
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソリューションアーキテクト

  • 全ソリューションアーキテクト給与

Akveo ソリューションアーキテクト 給与

Akveoのソリューションアーキテクト総報酬 in Polandの平均はyearあたりPLN 263KからPLN 359Kの範囲です。 Akveoの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$76.4K - $92.4K
Poland
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$71.4K$76.4K$92.4K$97.4K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

あと 3 件の ソリューションアーキテクト データ での Akveo で解禁されます！

友人やコミュニティの方々を招待して、60秒以内に匿名で給与情報を追加してもらいましょう。より多くのデータは、あなたのような求職者やコミュニティにとってより良い洞察を提供します！

💰 すべて表示 給与情報

💪 データを投稿 あなたの給与


投稿する
キャリアレベルとは Akveo?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソリューションアーキテクト オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Akveo in Polandのソリューションアーキテクトで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬PLN 358,774です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Akveoのソリューションアーキテクト職種 in Polandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はPLN 262,895です。

注目の求人

    Akveoの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/akveo/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.