企業ディレクトリ
Akuna Capital
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Akuna Capital 給与

Akuna Capitalの給与範囲は、低い方の端で会計士のの年間総報酬で$65,325から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$425,071までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Akuna Capital. 最終更新日： 8/20/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Junior Software Engineer $203K
Senior Software Engineer $425K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

定量開発者

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $260K
データサイエンティスト
Median $225K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
会計士
$65.3K
ビジネスオペレーション
$108K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$127K
情報技術者（IT）
$221K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $155K
採用担当者
$99.5K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Akuna Capitalで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Senior Software Engineer levelで、年間総報酬は$425,071です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Akuna Capitalで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$179,209です。

注目求人

    Akuna Capitalの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Anchorage Digital
  • Point72
  • DRW
  • Chatham Financial
  • Francisco Partners
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース