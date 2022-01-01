企業ディレクトリ
AKQA
AKQA 給与

AKQAの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトデザインマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$12,040から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$130,000までです。

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $130K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $65K
ビジネスアナリスト
$81.8K

コピーライター
$63.8K
マーケティング
$119K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$12K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$112K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$106K
よくある質問

AKQAで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアで、年間総報酬は$130,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
AKQAで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$93,899です。

