企業一覧
Akebia Therapeutics
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Akebia Therapeuticsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Akebia Therapeutics develops and commercializes therapeutics for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. The company also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate for controlling serum phosphorus levels and treating iron deficiency anemia. Akebia has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in various countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.akebia.com
    ウェブサイト
    2007
    設立年
    426
    従業員数
    $250M-$500M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Akebia Therapeuticsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース