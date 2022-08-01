企業一覧
Akash Network
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Akash Networkについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Akash Network is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute and provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Akash Network is the world’s first decentralized and open cloudhttps://linktr.ee/AkashnetKnown as the "Airbnb for Cloud," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to 3x less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud.

    https://akash.network
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    60
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Akash Networkの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • DoorDash
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース