企業一覧
Airtel India
Airtel India 給与

Airtel Indiaの給与は下位のマーケティングオペレーションズの年間総報酬$3,631から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$113,207の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Airtel India. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $42K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $113K

データサイエンティスト
Median $36.8K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $21.3K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$45.5K
データアナリスト
$35.2K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$7.5K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$16.4K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$4.4K
マーケティング
$56.1K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$3.6K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $29K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$67.8K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$34.2K
セールス
$14.7K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$12K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$49.4K

データアーキテクト

トータルリワーズ
$25.9K
よくある質問

Airtel Indiaで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$113,207です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Airtel Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$31,578です。

