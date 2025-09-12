企業一覧
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa 給与

Airtel Africaの給与は下位のビジネスオペレーションズマネージャーの年間総報酬$5,814から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$241,200の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Airtel Africa. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $21.6K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

アカウンタント
$23.1K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
$5.8K

インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$23.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
$53.4K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$43.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$241K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$59.9K
よくある質問

Airtel Africaで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$241,200です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Airtel Africaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$33,476です。

その他のリソース