Airtable 給与

Airtableの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$112,700から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$755,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Airtable. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Airtableでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：
25% の付与期間 1st-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 2nd-年 (2.08% 毎月)
25% の付与期間 3rd-年 (2.08% 毎月)
25% の付与期間 4th-年 (2.08% 毎月)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Airtableでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：
25% の付与期間 1st-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 2nd-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 3rd-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 4th-年 (25.00% 毎年)
Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。