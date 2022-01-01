企業ディレクトリ
Airtable 給与

Airtableの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$112,700から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$755,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Airtable. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC3 $223K
IC4 $279K
IC5 $471K
IC6 $682K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $230K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $255K

UXリサーチャー
Median $423K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $755K
データサイエンティスト
Median $315K
マーケティングオペレーション
Median $172K
ビジネスオペレーション
$388K
ビジネスアナリスト
$162K
カスタマーサービス
$113K
カスタマーサクセス
$114K
人事
$116K
情報技術者（IT）
$332K
マーケティング
$191K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$609K
採用担当者
$166K
セールスエンジニア
$165K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$362K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$288K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$470K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Airtableでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Airtableでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Airtableで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$755,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Airtableで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$278,523です。

その他のリソース