  • 給与
  • メカニカルエンジニア

  • 全メカニカルエンジニア給与

  • Germany

Airbus メカニカルエンジニア 給与 （Germany）

Airbusのメカニカルエンジニア報酬 in Germanyパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€71.9Kです。 Airbusの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Airbus
Engineer
Hamburg, HH, Germany
年収総額
€71.9K
レベル
L2
基本給
€71.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
3 年
キャリアレベルとは Airbus?

€142K

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a メカニカルエンジニア at Airbus in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €81,701. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbus for the メカニカルエンジニア role in Germany is €71,151.

