Age of Learning 給与

Age of Learningの給与は下位のUXリサーチャーの年間総報酬$81,600から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$414,915の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Age of Learning. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $135K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
$134K
プロダクトデザイナー
$116K

プロダクトマネージャー
$415K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$166K
UXリサーチャー
$81.6K
よくある質問

Age of Learningで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$414,915です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Age of Learningで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$134,333です。

