この会社で働いていますか？
  • 給与
  • テクニカルプログラムマネージャー

  • 全テクニカルプログラムマネージャー給与

Affirm テクニカルプログラムマネージャー 給与

Affirmのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$300Kです。 Affirmの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
年収総額
$300K
レベル
L6
基本給
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
0 年
経験年数
10 年
キャリアレベルとは Affirm?
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

50%

1

50%

2

株式種別
RSU

Affirmでは、RSUsは2年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 50% 権利確定時期： 1st- (12.50% 四半期)

  • 50% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (12.50% 四半期)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Affirmでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Affirmでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



よくある質問

Affirm in United Statesのテクニカルプログラムマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$475,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Affirmのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$325,000です。

その他のリソース

