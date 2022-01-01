企業ディレクトリ
Aetna
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Aetna 給与

Aetnaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトデザイナーのの年間総報酬で$25,425から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$258,703までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Aetna. 最終更新日： 8/15/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

データサイエンティスト
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

医療情報学

ソフトウェアエンジニア
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

データエンジニア

保険数理士
Median $141K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $201K
情報技術者（IT）
Median $102K
会計士
$95.1K
ビジネスアナリスト
$101K
ビジネス開発
$115K
土木技術者
$58.8K
データアナリスト
$115K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$82.6K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$172K
プロダクトデザイナー
$25.4K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$98K
営業
$101K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$199K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$259K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Aetnaで報告された最高給の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$258,703です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Aetnaで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$124,355です。

注目求人

    Aetnaの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • eHealth
  • WW International
  • SmileDirectClub
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース