ADP プロダクトマネージャー 給与

ADPのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはProduct Managerのyearあたり$124KからVP Product Managementのyearあたり$418Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$217Kです。 ADPの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
ADPでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (Infinity% 期間あたり)
