ADP
  • 給与
  • プロダクトデザイナー

  • 全プロダクトデザイナー給与

ADP プロダクトデザイナー 給与

ADPのプロダクトデザイナー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Product Designerのyearあたり$127KからLead Product Designerのyearあたり$229Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$130Kです。 ADPの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

ADPでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (Infinity% 期間あたり)



含まれる職種

UXデザイナー

よくある質問

ADP in United Statesのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$237,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ADPのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$144,500です。

その他のリソース

