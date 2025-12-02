ADNOC メカニカルエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
ADNOC
ADNOCのメカニカルエンジニア総報酬 in United Arab Emiratesの平均はyearあたりAED 389KからAED 566Kの範囲です。 ADNOCの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$122K - $139K
United Arab Emirates
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$106K$122K$139K$154K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは ADNOC?

よくある質問

ADNOC in United Arab Emiratesのメカニカルエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬AED 566,395です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ADNOCのメカニカルエンジニア職種 in United Arab Emiratesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はAED 388,796です。

その他のリソース

