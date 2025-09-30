企業一覧
Acronis
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Bulgaria

Acronis ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Bulgaria）

Acronisのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Bulgariaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりBGN 92.6Kです。 Acronisの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Acronis
Senior Software Developer
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
年収総額
BGN 92.6K
レベル
Senior
基本給
BGN 92.6K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
ボーナス
BGN 0
在籍年数
5 年
経験年数
7 年
キャリアレベルとは Acronis?

BGN 277K

最新の給与投稿
よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Acronis in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 141,624. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acronis for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in Bulgaria is BGN 86,600.

