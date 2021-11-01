企業一覧
Abnormal AI
Abnormal AI 給与

Abnormal AIの給与は下位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの年間総報酬$67,409から上位のヒューマンリソーシズの$623,603の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Abnormal AI. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $229K
P4 $295K
P5 $337K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $200K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $181K

ヒューマンリソーシズ
$624K
マーケティング
$208K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$214K
リクルーター
$199K
セールス
$236K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$585K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$67.4K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Abnormal AIでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Abnormal AIで報告されている最高給与の職種はヒューマンリソーシズ at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$623,603です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Abnormal AIで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$210,816です。

