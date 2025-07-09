企業ディレクトリ
Aakash Educational Services
Aakash Educational Services 給与

Aakash Educational Servicesの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$3,074から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$25,305までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Aakash Educational Services. 最終更新日： 8/10/2025

$160K

カスタマーサービス
$3.1K
情報技術者（IT）
$6K
営業
$7.2K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$25.3K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Aakash Educational Services es ソフトウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $25,305. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Aakash Educational Services es $6,605.

