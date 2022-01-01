企業ディレクトリ
A123 Systems
A123 Systems 給与

A123 Systemsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$29,850から、高い方の端でデータサイエンティストので$149,250までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 A123 Systems. 最終更新日： 8/12/2025

$160K

化学技術者
Median $125K
データサイエンティスト
$149K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$29.9K

ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

A123 Systemsでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

よくある質問

A123 Systemsで報告された最高給の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$149,250です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
A123 Systemsで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$125,000です。

